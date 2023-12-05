Parents worry that RSV cases are climbing among kids as we head into the holidays. Specialist not that there is an antibody for infants and young children but it’s in short supply.
Wake Med Infection Prevention Specialist Jessica Dixon says that looking at the numbers for the last couple of weeks, it does seem to be peaking and hospitalizations are up 11%.
Most vaccines are being held for pregnant women that helps protect the babies from birth to 6 months and a new vaccine for older adults over 65 are available.
Experts suggest limiting gathering during the holidays, keeping good hygiene and if the kids are sick to make sure they don’t have a fever 24-hours before placing them back in a group setting.
Source: ABC11
What To Do As RSV Cases Increase was originally published on thelightnc.com
