What To Do As RSV Cases Increase

Parents worry that RSV cases are climbing among kids as we head into the holidays. Specialist not that there is an antibody for infants and young children but it’s in short supply.

Wake Med Infection Prevention Specialist Jessica Dixon says that looking at the numbers for the last couple of weeks, it does seem to be peaking and hospitalizations are up 11%.

Most vaccines are being held for pregnant women that helps protect the babies from birth to 6 months and a new vaccine for older adults over 65 are available.