Melissa Wade Chats With Group Fire About Christmas Project

With the wonderful harmonies Group Fire has just released something for Christmas.

“The Gift” is the fourth studio project and first Christmas EP released by The Group Fire. This six-track project has all the ingredients of being one of 2023’s best stocking stuffer. The two-time #1 Gospel Billboard artist has finally decided to record a Christmas album. The Group Fire will release Christmas classics such as “This Christmas”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, “Give Love on Christmas Day”, and “Christmas Time is Here”. The flavor they have added to these holiday favorites is unparalleled, and this EP will be considered timeless. Terelle, Juwan, Justin, Al and Tajohn have given a unique take on each song without losing the integrity, and classic stylings in which they were written. The group’s warm melodious harmonies are laced throughout each song with a strong soulful lead that’s heartfelt. “The Gift” was produced by Steve Cooper and co-produced by Terelle, Juwan and Justin Cooper for Silk Productions. Slated to be released 11/3/23 many consider this project to be the gift that will keep on giving. “The Gift” is a compilation of songs that will keep listeners in the holiday spirit right into the new year. This is also the first half of their Christmas Deluxe Edition which will be released in 2024.

