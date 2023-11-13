Don’t Miss Rocky Mount’s Jingle Mingle Artisan Market

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get started on holiday shopping by buying unique handcrafted gifts at the Jingle Mingle Artisan Market. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences at 270 Gay St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

The Jingle Mingle Artisan Market is made possible through a partnership between the Imperial Centre and the Tar River Arts Collaborative (TRAC), which consists of a diverse group of artists who create art, appreciate artists and give back to the community.

The primary purpose of the Jingle Mingle Artisan Market is to showcase the talent of approximately 45 local and regional arts-and-crafts vendors offering affordable and distinctive jewelry, paintings, photography, stained glass, textile art, woodworking and more. Door prizes

from participating artists will be available.

In addition to the talented artists, the Children’s Museum will have free admission for its current exhibit, Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, as well as a solar telescope viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Families can visit the Maria V. Howard Arts Center’s current gallery exhibits, which include Everett Mayo Adelman: Retrospective Fifty Years in Painting, Susan Lenz: Once and Again Alterations, and Dion Burroughs: A Selection of Recent Works. And check out the new outdoor sculpture exhibit: Sculpture Salmagundi XXVII (maps available at the front desk). Food vendors will also be onsite.

To find out more about the Jingle Mingle Artisan Market and current exhibits at the Imperial Centre, contact Arts Program Coordinator Emily Joyce Turner by calling 252-972-1175 or via email at emily.turner@rockymountnc.gov.

