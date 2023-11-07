Listen Live
You Still Have Time To Register For The Durham Holiday Parade

Published on November 7, 2023

There’s still time to register to participate in the Durham Holiday Parade! The deadline to register has been extended to November 10. Scroll down to Parade Participant Registration to register!

Kick off the holiday season at the Durham Holiday Parade!

Cheer on hometown bands, drill teams, schools, and community groups as they make their way down Main Street at the Durham Holiday Parade. The procession will conclude with a guest appearance from Santa.

Holiday Parade

Saturday, December 9, 202310 a.m.Downtown Durham – Main Street

Free Event

Rain or Shine

  • Floats
  • Bands
  • Mascots

Seating will not be provided. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Parade Participants Registration

Registration to participate in the parade is now open and will close on Friday, November 10.

All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If your application is accepted, you will be billed and have 3 business days to pay.

If you enroll after Friday, November 10 you will be placed on the waiting list and staff will review your application and notify you upon acceptance as space allows.

Instructions to apply:

1. Enroll online. Visit ActiveNet and click “+Waiting List” to register for any of the following parade units:

  • Walking Group
  • Walking and Vehicle*
  • Vehicle Group*
  • Motorcycle Group*
  • Horse
  • Marching Band
  • City Department

*Limit 10 vehicles per organization

2. If you don’t already have an account, you will need to create one.

3. Answer all questions and submit your enrollment.

4. Keep a receipt of your records.

Parade Unit Fees
General Unit Resident $75
General Unit Non-Resident $90
School Marching Band $0
City Department $0

 

