NJ Racist Who Went Viral For Harassing Black Neighbors Pleads Guilty, Faces 8 Years In Prison

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Do y’all remember Edward Matthews? You know—Matthews, aka Phony Soprano, the New Jersy racist who in 2021 was arrested after video footage of him went viral for harassing his Black neighbors in Mount Laurel with threats and racial slurs, which, according to his neighbors, was a regular occurrence.

Well, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia, court documents released by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday show that the 47-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of bias intimidation as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. The drug charge was added to his list of offenses after hallucinogenic psilocin mushrooms were discovered during a search of Matthews’ home.

Here’s a quick refresher from NBC:

An investigation into Matthews started on July 2, 2021, after prosecutors said a resident went to the Mount Laurel Police Department to file a harassment complaint against him. A short time later, officers responded to a residential neighborhood for a report of a man needing to be removed from the area. Upon arrival, officers found Matthews using racial slurs while engaging in a verbal altercation with four residents, according to prosecutors. It was revealed during the investigation that Matthews had a pattern of abuse against his neighbors, including leaving a threatening note on one of their vehicles. Videos of Matthews had gone viral showing him harassing and using racial slurs toward his neighbors. One of the videos showed Matthews repeatedly calling a Black man a “monkey” and a “n****r” while bumping his chest and appearing to spit in his face.

Okay, but wait, here’s the best part.

Days after Matthews’ Klan-ish altercation with a handful of his Black neighbors, the racist who looks like a peeled Mr. Potato Head found himself needing a police escort after more than 100 people pulled up in front of his house to protest and throw objects at him, and that was also caught on camera.

Anyway, Matthews, who was also accused of stalking and damaging his neighbors’ vehicles and smearing feces on their windows, is looking at an eight-year sentence for all the offenses he pleaded guilty to, according to prosecutors. He’s due back in court on December 8 for sentencing.

One would think this case would send a clear message to racist Karens and Kens everywhere that harassing Black people can be costly while minding their own business is 100% free, but, really, these people never learn.

Caucasity is just one hell of a drug.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Republicans Employ Racist Fearmongering Tactics In Governor Race

Connecticut Karen Couple Arrested After Harassing Landscapers By Demanding Their Visas On Video

The post NJ Racist Who Went Viral For Harassing Black Neighbors Pleads Guilty, Faces 8 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.

NJ Racist Who Went Viral For Harassing Black Neighbors Pleads Guilty, Faces 8 Years In Prison was originally published on newsone.com