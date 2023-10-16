DURHAM: Traffic Lights Knocked Down On Main Street Due To Crash

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An overnight crash knocked down several traffic lights on Main Street at Fayetteville Street in Durham, affecting the Monday morning commute.

As reported by WRAL, multiple traffic lights were seen laying on the street. One set was dangling over Fayetteville St, while another set laid on the ground beyond the intersection, near the railroad tracks.

Power was also knocked out as a power pole snapped at its base, due to the impact of the crash.

As of 7 am, crews were working on adding a new power pole and fixing the fallen lights.

Part of the intersection is open to squeeze through, but drivers are unable to drive straight through.

For alternate routes, drivers can use Roxboro Street to get into downtown from NC-147. You can also take Pettigrew Street or Alston Avenue to avoid the intersection.