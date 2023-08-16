Faithfully Speaking on Starting a Non-Profit With Stacey Carless of N.C. Counts Coalition

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In honor of Black Business Month, Faithfully Speaking touches on the process of starting a non-profit organization. In this episode, Melissa Wade chats with Stacey L. Carless, Esq., the Founder and Executive Director of N.C. Counts Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to building a healthy, just, and equitable North Carolina, helping to create solutions for communities facing systemic barriers.

