In honor of Black Business Month, Faithfully Speaking touches on the process of starting a non-profit organization. In this episode, Melissa Wade chats with Stacey L. Carless, Esq., the Founder and Executive Director of N.C. Counts Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to building a healthy, just, and equitable North Carolina, helping to create solutions for communities facing systemic barriers.
Faithfully Speaking on Starting a Non-Profit With Stacey Carless of N.C. Counts Coalition was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Clarence Avant, The "Black Godfather," Dies at 92
-
The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Reality TV Stars Accuse NBC & Bravo of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation
-
Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces
-
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout