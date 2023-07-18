Wake County School Board Set to Vote On New Superintendent

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wake County Schools will soon have a new superintendent.

As reported by WRAL, the Wake County Board of Education will consider a permanent contract for a new superintendent, with the vote taking place at tonight’s board meeting (July 18).

The new superintendent will replace Catty Moore, who officially retired on June 30. She spent more than three decades as a teacher and administrator in the county, with the last five years as superintendent.

Randy Bridges has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1. Previously, he served as superintendent in other school systems in North Carolina and Virginia.

The board held two rounds of interviews for potential candidates in June. However, it is unclear who those candidates are.

This spring, the school board decided to keep applicant names a secret until a final candidate is selected. This move, allowed by state law, is used when boards believe that they can attract more candidates that way.

The hire date for a new superintendent, pending the board’s vote, is not public as of press time.