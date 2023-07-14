LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There’s speculation that Lori Harvey may be rotating her roster once again.

The model, 26, was seen leaving a restaurant (Bungalows in West Hollywood ) at the same time as Migos rapper Quavo, 32.

She and her Snowfall actor boyfriend Damson Idris seemed to have been on and off recently. They allegedly parted ways in March, though it is unknown what prompted the split.

Lori is known by social media for having a fun, flirty, and circulating dating life. A few other public figures that she’s been rumored to have previously dated include rapper Future, actor Michael B. Jordan, and father/son duo Diddy and Justin Combs…no, not simultaneously.

Gary with the Tea wants to know this:

“Why can’t black women date an have friends without being called a ‘garden tool’?” He goes on to explain how counterparts of other races do it all the time.

What do you think? Let us know on social media! @rickeysmileymorningshow

UPDATE: Lori Harvey has since shut down dating rumors between her and Quavo. She commented on a viral Tik Tok video that speculated the relationship writing, ““Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me.”

Baewatch? Lori Harvey and Quavo Rumored to be Dating [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com