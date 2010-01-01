Gilbert Arenas Brings Gun To Dispute With Team Mate

VIA: THEWASHINGTONPOST.COM

According to the Wizards Insider in the Washington Post, Gilbert Arenas brought guns to the Verizon Center because of a dispute with his team mate Jarvaris Crittenton. The New York Post reports that the incident was over an unpaid gambling debt and that Crittenton also had a weapon. Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the dispute was before practice at Verizon Center on Dec. 21 in Washington. On Christmas Eve, the NBA and Wizards announced that Arenas was being investigated for possibly violating league rules regarding firearms.

Arenas said on Tuesday that the D.C. police department was investigating the circumstances under which he brought the guns to the arena. “They just wanted to know where I got them from and make sure they’re not dirty guns,” Arenas said.

Click here for the full story….