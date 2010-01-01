CLOSE
National
Home

Gilbert Arenas Brings Gun To Dispute With Team Mate

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: THEWASHINGTONPOST.COM

According to the Wizards Insider in the Washington Post, Gilbert Arenas brought guns to the Verizon Center because of a dispute with his team mate Jarvaris Crittenton.  The New York Post reports that the incident was over an unpaid gambling debt and that Crittenton also had a weapon. Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the dispute was before practice at Verizon Center on Dec. 21 in Washington. On Christmas Eve, the NBA and Wizards announced that Arenas was being investigated for possibly violating league rules regarding firearms.

Arenas said on Tuesday that the D.C. police department was investigating the circumstances under which he brought the guns to the arena. “They just wanted to know where I got them from and make sure they’re not dirty guns,” Arenas said.

Click here for the full story….

Gilbert Arenas , Washington Wizards Javaris Crittenton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close