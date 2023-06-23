After an unforeseen setback involving the Anita Baker, singer-songwriter Babyface has embraced the opportunity to take center stage and connect with his own fanbase in a whole new way as a headliner.
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, often hailed as one of the most influential figures in contemporary R&B and soul music, made a surprise announcement about his plans for a solo tour during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Though Babyface was dropped from Anita Baker’s Songstress tour due to “cyberbullying,” fans were disheartened by the fact that Ms. Baker let online trolls control Babyface’s place in the tour.
“After silently enduring cyberbullying/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of our Special Guest/Support Act. In the interest of personal safety,” Anita Baker tweeted. I will continue, the Songstress tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
He is, however, not letting the surprising news slow him down.
“We’re putting something together ’cause everybody’s asking for it,” he shared. “So, let’s do that.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Babyface’s recent announcement has injected new excitement into the hearts of those looking forward to seeing him perform. Details and dates have not yet been revealed.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Ongoing Beef, Twitter Reacts
The Versatility! Did You Know R&B Hitmaker Babyface Produced This Rock Song?
Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Babyface’s Performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl [WATCH]
Babyface Announces Solo Tour After Being Dropped By Anita Baker [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Getting Her Own TKO On Former Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession “He Tried to Eat the Drugs”
-
ConFunkShun's Michael Cooper Tells How He Found Out About Silk Sonic's "Love Train" Cover
-
Janet Jackson Locking Lips With 24 Year-Old Dancer, Dario Boatner [Photos]
-
Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died From Complications Giving Birth
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On