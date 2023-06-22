Raleigh’s Pride Festival Is This Weekend

Out! Raleigh Pride is returning in person on June 24, 2023 for our 11th year! Join us on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh for an inclusive and family-friendly action-packed event, with activities for all ages. Running from 11:00am to 6:00pm, the event offers live entertainment, local vendors and artists, great food, a KidsZone, and a beer garden! There is no admission fee.
This event is an important way to raise the necessary funds to support the LGBT Center of Raleigh and all of its 20+ amazing community programs. Our last in-person event brought thousands of people onto Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, our friends, and families.
In the last ten years, the event has become an integral part of Raleigh’s downtown culture, promoting diversity, awareness, and a sense of inclusiveness for the LGBTQIA+ community. Each year has been more successful than the last, and this year will be no exception!
We look forward to seeing you there! Learn More
