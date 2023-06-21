LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

DoorDash has established itself as a prominent player in the realm of food delivery services, but part of its fortune could be due to illegal practices.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Recent discoveries show a difference in prices for the types of devices the app is downloaded from, which led to the company being hit with a $1B class action lawsuit. The suit alleges that DoorDash engaged in illegal practices by charging higher delivery fees to iPhone users compared to their Android counterparts.

“… DoorDash dupes naive consumers into paying more for using its platform and paying for services they never receive,” the suit said. DoorDash’s pricing practices also “deprives consumers of millions, if not billions, of dollars annually,” it added.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Studies from Comscore.com show that the average iPhone app user earns $85,000 per year, while the average Android user makes $61,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If proven true, it represents a breach of trust and an exploitation of consumers based on their choice of technology, but could simply result in a small (compared to its net worth of over $28B) financial burden for the company.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DoorDash, however, denies the allegations.

Don’t Miss…

GoFundMe Created For Black DoorDash Driver Killed By Kansas Cops Slow To Gain Support

DoorDash Is Making Mother’s Day Easier With Same-Day Floral Deliveries

Whose Rights Is It Anyway? Garcelle Beauvais’ Paparazzi Lawsuit Opens Debate On US Copyright Laws

DoorDash Hit with $1B Lawsuit for Illegally Over Charging iPhone Users [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com