Misa Hylton Expands Her Fashion Empire With New Sandal Line

Just in time for summer, Misa Hylton released a new collaboration with sport sandal brand Teva on June 13. The Teva x Misa Hylton capsule collection features Hylton’s style while capitalizing on the new footwear trend toward comfort, utility, and platform with two new silhouettes, the Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator.

Hylton took to Instagram to promote the new shoes in a carousal collaboration post with Teva. Donning goddess locs, Hylton showed the shoes’ versatility, pairing them with flirty lime green, red, and pink dresses.

Hylton drew upon her Japanese heritage as inspiration for the new designs. According to a Teva press release, the combination of color and gold hardware takes on the classic Teva silhouettes inspired by Misa’s passion for jewelry while adding a touch of luxury.

“I have a deep appreciation for bold and vibrant prints, as well as Japanese graffiti, which not only celebrate my heritage but also reflect my passion for Hip Hop style and culture,” says Misa Hylton about the collection. “When designing for the Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration, I wanted to infuse these elements to create a timeless collector’s item – a small piece of my world – that can be dressed up or down, offering versatility and flexibility while remaining unique and original.”

Known for her one-of-a-kind style and work as a stylist to hip-hop household names from Aaliyah to Missy Elliot to Mary J. Blige, Hylton adds the new footwear to a long list of fashion and culture contributions. Misa founded the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy to educate fashion creatives aged 8-16, produced capsule collections as part of Macy’s Icons of Style, and was also a recipient of the Gucci Changemakers Grant Hylton recently made headlines following public criticism of Diddy following the rest of their son, Justin Combs.

The Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration is available now at Macy’s and Teva.com. The limited-edition Flatform Universal, priced at $80, features straps based on graphic sketches, and the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator goes for $135 with peach tones and gold hardware. Check out the new styles – sizes 5 to 12 – and let us know your thoughts.

Misa Hylton Expands Her Fashion Empire With New Sandal Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com