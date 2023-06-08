Enjoy a Summer of Reading and Rewards at Wake County Libraries

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gather your literature-loving family and friends and let’s make plans for some summer reading fun!

Wake County Public Libraries’ Summer @ the Library kicks off Monday, June 12, and runs through Aug. 12. This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” which celebrates the community and connections fostered at local libraries.

“Our libraries bring people together every day, especially during the summer when many kids are out of school,” said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “If you haven’t visited recently, it’s a great time to get reacquainted. All are welcome, and there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Participating in Summer @ the Library has never been easier. simply visit any Wake County Public Libraries location to be entered for a chance to win a prize, including books, tote bags, mugs, picnic blankets and journals. You can enter once per day.

While you’re there, pick up a few of our librarians’ recommended reads. We’ve got suggestions lined up for young children, school-aged kids, teens and adults. You can view the lists online to plan your picks in advance or grab a printed booklet at any library location. Each booklet features a section in Spanish.

Summer @ the Library wouldn’t be the same without an extensive list of exciting events for the whole family. Pop in for special performances, storytimes, movies, activities and crafts all summer long. Find out what’s happening when on our event calendar.

Learn more about at wake.gov/summer-library. Find the closest library to you at wake.gov/libraries/locations.

