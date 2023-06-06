Durham County To Offer Free Gun Locks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In an effort to protect against the mishandling of guns, Durham County officials will be offering free gun locks to carrying citizens.

ABC11 reports that this measure follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Monday of the NC Safe program. NC Safe is a statewide effort focused on safe gun storage and keeping guns away from children.

The NC Safe website states that firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children in North Carolina.

The governor’s office is partnering with cities across North Carolina effort to distribute 25,000 gun locks and 200 gun safes. They will also air spots on TV and social media to showcase the consequences of improper gun storage.

If you’re in Durham County, you can call the Durham Co. Gun Safety Team at 919-560-7765 for information on getting a free gun lock.