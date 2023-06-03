Entertainment News

Chloë Bailey Serves Face And Body In Latest Instagram Photos

Chloë Bailey ate and left no crumbs in her latest Instagram photo set.

Published on June 3, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ANIMATION-FILM

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos donning a stunning metallic blue look that was everything!

For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the cut out body suit to perfection that featured mesh detailing and curve hugging metallic paneling throughout. The blue look showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras for her effortless slay.

She paired the look with a matching metallic blue trench coat and blue platform heels to match the color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a silver necklace and earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in two space buns with spiked bangs throughout. She also donned dramatic makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty.

The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “harajuku barbie 💗🦋

Check out the stylish look below.

😍😍😍!!!,” Chloë’s sister and best friend Halle commented underneath the fashionable pic while others wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs❤❤❤” and “Every. Damn. Time.,” to share their love for the look.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest ensemble?

Chloë Bailey Serves Face And Body In Latest Instagram Photos  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

