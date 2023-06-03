Chloë Bailey Serves Face And Body In Latest Instagram Photos

She paired the look with a matching metallic blue trench coat and blue platform heels to match the color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a silver necklace and earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in two space buns with spiked bangs throughout. She also donned dramatic makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty.

The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “harajuku barbie ”

Check out the stylish look below.

“ !!!,” Chloë’s sister and best friend Halle commented underneath the fashionable pic while others wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs ” and “Every. Damn. Time.,” to share their love for the look.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest ensemble?

