Check Out Chapel Hill’s Summer Reading Program

Summertime is here, which means Chapel Hill Public Library’s beloved summer reading program and events series, Summer Blast, is back and better than ever.

Summer Blast has something in store for all ages—including outdoor concerts, family movie screenings, educational events, and of course, the popular summer reading program with free books and prizes. The program runs from now until August 15.

“With Summer Blast, we aim to inspire a love of reading and welcome community into the library,” said Library Director Susan Brown. “We are excited to provide a diverse range of programs and events that will captivate and educate all summer long. We are grateful to the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library for making this possible.”

Summer Reading Program

Starting Thursday June 1, kids, teens and adults can register for the program online or in person and pick up a reading log, with space to record and rate summer reads. Reading logs are available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Burmese, Karen and Arabic. Participants get to choose free book upon registration and add their name to the library’s colorful window display.

Readers complete a log by reading five books then come back to the library for a sticker pack, an official stamp, and a ticket to enter the Summer Blast raffle. The raffle features a wide variety of prizes generously provided by local businesses and restaurants. For each additional five books read, participants earn another entry into the raffle, increasing their chances of winning.

Karin Michel, Youth and Family Experiences Manager at Chapel Hill Public Library says the benefit of participation goes beyond fun and prizes. “We know that summer reading helps prevent the summer slide and has a significant, positive impact on student performance in school. And our program is for everyone, not just for kids! Stop into the library and sign up today,” Michel says.

Events for All Ages

In addition to regular library programming such as Family Story Time, Sunday S.T.E.A.M., Board Game Night, and Make it Monday, Summer Blast features a variety of extra special events.

Monthly Family Fun Fridays are a highlight of the summer, featuring live music, food trucks, and outdoor games in front of the library. The first one takes place on June 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., and features live music from Ancestor Piratas, Utensilz Optional food truck, and Maple View Farm Ice Cream.

Fridays at 2 p.m. from June 18 through August 16, the library will host a family matinee movie series in Meeting Room B.

Adults can also join in the fun with special events, including Book Speed Dating in June, Around the World(s) Book Bar trivia in July, and Recycled Book Craft night in August. Attendance at these programs earns participants an extra entry into the Summer Blast raffle for a chance to win even more prizes.

Visit the library’s website for the full events calendar at www.chapelhillpubliclibrary.org/events.

Chapel Hill Public Library extends its gratitude to the local businesses and organizations that generously supported Summer Blast 2023 by providing raffle prizes.

Summer Blast is made possible by the generous support of the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library. More details about programs and activities are available at www.chapelhillpubliclibrary.org.

