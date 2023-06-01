Raleigh 4th Of July Fireworks Return To Dix Park

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join the City of Raleigh, and presenting partner ABC11, for Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4! The highly anticipated festivities return to Dix Park for 2023 with more family-friendly fun featuring a new food truck court and enhanced kid zone, along with the main event: a fantastic firework display.

Beginning an hour earlier this year, gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Free event parking will be available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus. Free shuttles will operate from downtown’s Moore Square Park to and from Dix Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

Please NOTE: There will be No Parking on the Dix Park campus July 4th.

Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, small coolers, strollers, and wagons. While we encourage attendees to purchase from the over 30 food trucks, bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages is permitted.

Detailed information, including event, parking and shuttle map, accessibility, what attendees can and cannot bring, etc. is available at raleighnc.gov/fireworks.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks event will be broadcast live on ABC11, including the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Live coverage will also stream on www.abc11.com and all ABC11 streaming channels.

