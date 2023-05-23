Local

River Oaks Middle School’s Code Red Lockdown Lifted [UPDATE]

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

*UPDATE* As of 12:13 pm, the lockdown was lifted. An airsoft pellet gun was found on school grounds.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

CBS17 is reporting that River Oaks Middle School is under a “Code Red” lockdown.

Principal Courtney Blake reported that at 8:45 am, a student told school administration that another student brought a weapon.

“We immediately contacted WCPSS Security and law enforcement and went into a Code Red lockdown,” said Blake. “We will remain under Code Red while law enforcement is searching the building.”

Law enforcement has located and isolated several students who allegedly passed a weapon among each other. They are continuing to search the building for a possible weapon.

Story developing. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: 

RELATED TAGS

Code Red Lockdown River Oaks Middle School

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL
Close