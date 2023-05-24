Morrisville Launches Small Business Program Providing Grants

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Morrisville officially launched its Morrisville Means Business program on Monday, May 22, to provide grant funding and professional guidance for small businesses.

In the wake of the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrisville Town Council recognized that many of the community’s small businesses needed stronger, more expansive support that could help them navigate the new challenges they were facing. Morrisville Means Business was created and will provide COVID-19 relief micro-grants of up to $4,500 to 30 eligible small businesses. To be eligible for these grants, businesses must be located within the Town of Morrisville, have annual revenues of no more than $500,000, and have experienced a decline in revenues of 15 percent or more between 2019 and 2020. If the business has multiple locations, they must all be within the Triangle region.

“Morrisville has an incredibly rich and diverse small business community. It’s a matter of great pride for our Town,” said Michael James, Morrisville’s fiscal recovery officer. “That’s why we’ve worked hard to launch our new Morrisville Means Business program, so that we can continue to uplift and support small business owners through the residual impacts of COVID-19 and many other financial challenges they may be currently facing. Through the combined efforts of council and staff, Morrisville will remain a preeminent destination for small businesses across North Carolina.”

The Morrisville Means Business program will also provide free, one-on-one professional assessments for any Morrisville small business. These assessments can be scheduled with a licensed attorney, a certified public accountant, or a marketing and brand development professional.

The Morrisville Means Business program is funded through a grant from the Small Business Administration and designed with feedback from local businesses. In late 2022, the Town surveyed local businesses to learn what support they needed. Survey results indicated that local business owners wanted financial and technical assistance, more promotional opportunities to reach new customers, and more engagement through Town events.

Grant applications will close on July 14, 2023. The professional assessments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through July 2024.

For more information about the Morrisville Means Business program, or to apply, please visit https://www.townofmorrisville.org/MorrisvilleMeansBusiness.

