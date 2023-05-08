Dr. Rickey Smiley Delivers 2023 Miles College Commencement Speech [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Congratulations are in order for our very own Rickey Smiley—or, Dr. Rickey Smiley that is–after a monumental weekend at Miles College. Rickey Smiley earned an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the commencement speech for the school’s Class of 2023 on Friday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Click below for full speech:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rickey spent time at the institution during his college matriculation, before ultimately graduating from Alabama State University. He mentions during his speech that he performed his first-ever comedy show at Miles, and has fond memories of many of its staff members, endearingly sharing that “it would not be a Rickey Smiley, if it was not for Miles College”.

Smiley went from humble beginnings as a Birmingham native, to having a successful comedy career and nationally syndicated radio talk show. After decades of experience in entertainment, philanthropy, and mentorship, there is no doubt that he is well-deserving of a doctorate—the most advanced academic honor!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He encourages the graduates to get out of their comfort zones, dare to be different, and to remain close to God.

“Graduation is just the beginning…now we’ve got to get out here and make it happen,” he tells the Class of 2023.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Miles College is a private, liberal arts HBCU in Fairfield, Alabama. Notable Miles College alumni include the honorable Judge U.W. Clemon, Birmingham’s first black mayor Richard Arrington Jr., and now Dr. Rickey Smiley.

RELATED:

Naomi Campbell Receives An Honorary Doctorate From The University Of The Creative Arts

Kanye West Loses His Honorary Degree From The School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Dr. Rickey Smiley Delivers 2023 Miles College Commencement Speech [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com