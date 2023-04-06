Local

Raleigh Named In Forbes’ List Of America’s Safest Cities

Published on April 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Raleigh, North Carolina, Capital City

Source: John Coletti / Getty

Forbes Magazine just released its list of the safest cities in the country for 2023, and Raleigh made the cut!

Citing personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, the list was composed by analyzing the FBI’s most recent crime statistics (2021), pairing them with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes. That determines the cost of crime for each city.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

For its safest cities report, MoneyGeek also ranked by population size: One list for cities with a population over 300,000, and another for cities with a population over 100,000.

Raleigh ranks #11 on the safest large cities list, while another NC city, Charlotte, ranks #8. Overall, the safest large city in the country is Honolulu, Hawaii, which has the lowest per-capita crime cost – $528.

Here’s the full list of the safest large cities (pop. 300,000+) in the U.S.:

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  3. Henderson, Nevada
  4. El Paso, Texas
  5. New York City
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Mesa, Arizona
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. San Jose, California
  10. Boston, Massachusetts
  11. Raleigh, North Carolina
  12. Arlington, Texas
  13. Santa Ana, California
  14. Omaha, Nebraska
  15. Austin, Texas

Forbes also compiled a list of the 15 most dangerous cities (a.k.a. the cities with the highest per-capita crime costs). For the second year in a row, St. Louis, MO ranked #1, with a per-capita crime cost of $8,457.

No cities in North Carolina were listed on the most dangerous list.

RELATED TAGS

Forbes raleigh Safest Cities

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Rickey Smiley "Beat The Buzzer" '23
Black Business Pages RAL
Close