Raleigh Named In Forbes’ List Of America’s Safest Cities

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Forbes Magazine just released its list of the safest cities in the country for 2023, and Raleigh made the cut!

Citing personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, the list was composed by analyzing the FBI’s most recent crime statistics (2021), pairing them with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes. That determines the cost of crime for each city.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For its safest cities report, MoneyGeek also ranked by population size: One list for cities with a population over 300,000, and another for cities with a population over 100,000.

Raleigh ranks #11 on the safest large cities list, while another NC city, Charlotte, ranks #8. Overall, the safest large city in the country is Honolulu, Hawaii, which has the lowest per-capita crime cost – $528.

Here’s the full list of the safest large cities (pop. 300,000+) in the U.S.:

Honolulu, Hawaii Virginia Beach, Virginia Henderson, Nevada El Paso, Texas New York City San Diego, California Mesa, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina San Jose, California Boston, Massachusetts Raleigh, North Carolina Arlington, Texas Santa Ana, California Omaha, Nebraska Austin, Texas

Forbes also compiled a list of the 15 most dangerous cities (a.k.a. the cities with the highest per-capita crime costs). For the second year in a row, St. Louis, MO ranked #1, with a per-capita crime cost of $8,457.

No cities in North Carolina were listed on the most dangerous list.