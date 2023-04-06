Raleigh Named In Forbes’ List Of America’s Safest Cities

Forbes Magazine just released its list of the safest cities in the country for 2023, and Raleigh made the cut!
Citing personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, the list was composed by analyzing the FBI’s most recent crime statistics (2021), pairing them with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes. That determines the cost of crime for each city.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
For its safest cities report, MoneyGeek also ranked by population size: One list for cities with a population over 300,000, and another for cities with a population over 100,000.
Raleigh ranks #11 on the safest large cities list, while another NC city, Charlotte, ranks #8. Overall, the safest large city in the country is Honolulu, Hawaii, which has the lowest per-capita crime cost – $528.
Here’s the full list of the safest large cities (pop. 300,000+) in the U.S.:
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Henderson, Nevada
- El Paso, Texas
- New York City
- San Diego, California
- Mesa, Arizona
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- San Jose, California
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arlington, Texas
- Santa Ana, California
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Austin, Texas
Forbes also compiled a list of the 15 most dangerous cities (a.k.a. the cities with the highest per-capita crime costs). For the second year in a row, St. Louis, MO ranked #1, with a per-capita crime cost of $8,457.
No cities in North Carolina were listed on the most dangerous list.
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
-
Trump Aides Reportedly Considering Using Mugshot for Campaign Merch
-
President Joe Biden to Speak Today During Visit to Wolfspeed in Durham
-
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim