Trump Aides Reportedly Considering Using Mugshot for Campaign Merch

As we type this, former U.S. President Donald Trump is being arraigned in New York after being indicted on charges of using campaign funds as hush money to cover his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. However, it appears that his aides are already moving forward with somehow making Trump a martyr in this situation.

Apparently, that includes possibly using his mugshot as campaign merch for his attempt to regain the Presidency in 2024.

As reported by Rolling Stone behind their paywall (and reposted by Yahoo! Finance), some of Trump’s close advisers and aides have pushed in recent days to utilize his mugshot for a fundraising drive or as a new symbol for campaign merch. This is according to three people familiar with the situation.

There is just one problem.

Recent reforms in NY have made booking photos unavailable to the public by default. That means that the release of Trump’s mugshot may be delayed until Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg hands over his case materials to Trump’s legal team. There is also the possibility that the mugshot could leak, due to the huge public interest in the case.

Some advisers are also trying to get Trump to demand that his mugshot should be made public immediately at his arraignment. He has not made a firm decision as of press time.

