Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Utility scammers work year-round. With the onset of the spring, the city of Rocky Mount is urging customers to be cautious of scammers. Utility scammers may falsely identify themselves as city employees and threaten to disconnect services unless the customer makes a payment over the phone. Scammers may also falsely claim to help customers save money on their energy bills as an attempt to gain personal information.

The city of Rocky Mount Business and Collections Services Department uses an automated calling system to remind customers of payments that are past due. However, this automated call will not provide the payment amount and due date. City of Rocky Mount employees will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask a customer to meet them for payment. The automated calling system number is 1-866-288-7608.

The city will not instruct customers to wire funds. The only retail outlet authorized to accept city of Rocky Mount utility payments is Walmart. All other utility payments should be made directly to the city of Rocky Mount.

City of Rocky Mount employees will instruct the customer to call Customer Service at 252-972-1250 for possible assistance, or the toll-free number at 1-866-288-7608 if the customer wishes to make a payment over the phone using the automated system. Payments taken by phone with a customer service representative are at the customer’s request only when they call 252-972-1250.

City of Rocky Mount customers who suspect they have received a call from a scammer are urged to hang up immediately and call a Customer Service representative at 252-972-1250 to verify whether the city is attempting to contact them. Customers are also urged not to share any personal information with the scammers or return any phone calls.

If customers wish to pay their utility bills electronically, they may use the city’s online services at https://ipn.paymentus.com/rotp/crm to make the payment.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark