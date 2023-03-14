HomeLocal

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate The Deals On Pi Day

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth

Source: New Soul Kitchen / CLEO TV

Happy Pi Day! We celebrate it annually on March 14th in honor of the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle. (You remember that from high school math, right??)

In honor of the day, check out some local eateries offering special deals on pies.

 

 

Get 20% off at Jet’s Pizza for Pi Day!

Get $3.14 off an adult buffet at Cicis for Pi Day!

Get deals on pie slices at The Fresh Market!

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Pi day pie pizza

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close