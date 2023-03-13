Don’t Miss This Recycling Event In Morrisville

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Morrisville is giving area residents the opportunity to safely recycle goods that are not allowed in their household recycling in order to reduce the number of items that go in landfills and be better stewards of our environment. The Green Day recycling event will be held at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way, in Morrisville on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participants will be able to choose from several drive-through recycling and collection stations, including:

Paper shredding. The shredding collection truck will take up to two bags or boxes of paper to be shredded per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines. Only sensitive documents should be brought for shredding. Other paper items, such as mail, newspapers, printer paper, and so on, should go in a household recycling bin.

Textiles. A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles.

Fats, oils, and grease collection.

E-recycling. The collection by Powerhouse Recycling will accept personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment.

Medications. The Morrisville Police Department will have a bin to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.

Batteries. All household batteries will be accepted. No large car, boat, other vehicle batteries will be accepted, and no damaged or leaking batteries will be accepted. CFL bulbs will also be accepted at the battery station.

Town staff and volunteers will be on hand to help attendees where needed. Participants are urged to drive slowly through the stations as there will be foot traffic and volunteers directing attendees.

In addition to the e-recycling bin available, there will also be a collection of old laptops by the Hub Zone Technology Initiative (HTI). The organization converts these old laptops into Google Chromebooks and donates them to organizations that help students, seniors, veterans, and the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities. To be accepted, laptops must be able to turn on and off, must have a power cord, and must have a hard drive. In addition to old laptops, HTI also accepts desktop computers, printers, and computer equipment.

The Town’s Public Works Department is hosting a “Fill the Truck” event as part of Green Day. Participants are invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Dorcas Ministries and help those most in need.

The Green Day event is sponsored by the Public Works Department, the Sustainability Program, and the Morrisville Environment and Stormwater Committee. For more information, please visit https://www.townofmorrisville.org/greenday.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark