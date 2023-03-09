No More Turning Right On Red Light In Downtown Raleigh

Heads up, Raleigh drivers!
As reported by WRAL, Raleigh City Council on Thursday approved changing the traffic pattern in the core of the downtown area. That means that there will be no more turning right at red lights.
The city will begin to hang “No turn on red” signs on affected intersections. It will start in the north at Peace Street and will extend as far south as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and between Glenwood Avenue and East Street.
Police will begin enforcing the new policy as soon as the end of April 2023.
