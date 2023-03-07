Scholarships For Sanderson High School Seniors

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The mission of the Midtown Raleigh Alliance is:

To promote the Midtown community for economic development;

To advocate for the collective needs of the community;

To connect individuals and business leaders in Midtown with elected officials and serve as a clearinghouse for community information; and

To give back to the community through service and charitable activities.

As part of our community engagement and charitable activities, the MRA has created the Midtown Community Hero Scholarship Program and Fund. The goal of this program is to award a deserving Sanderson High School senior with a monetary scholarship that can be used toward college tuition or expenses. The Leadership of the MRA feel strongly that a community must, to the extent possible, work to cultivate leaders of tomorrow and provide opportunities which might not otherwise exist. With the rising expenses associated with college enrollment, materials, and room and board, scholarships can play a critical role in deciding if college is possible and which one(s) are affordable. Apply for the scholarship.

​

About the scholarship

The scholarship fund will be $1500+ and will be for a single year only (non-recurring). The MRA will conduct a scholarship fund drive each year and will accept contributions from individuals and organizations. Contributions will be made out to the Sanderson PTO with a reference of the MRA Scholarship Fund. Because MRA is not a 501(c)(3) charity, contributors wishing to take a charitable tax deduction must make payment to the Sanderson PTO, as they are a 501(C)(3) charged with administering the scholarships for the school.

​Applicants competing for the scholarship will have a GPA of 3.5 or better and be on track to graduate in the spring. Applicants will have a demonstrated history of community service and engagement throughout their high school experience. Applicants are also given the opportunity to provide a letter of recommendation from a current or previous teacher, coach or counselor. Lastly, applicants will provide a written essay. Apply for the scholarship.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark