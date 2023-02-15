HomeEntertainment News

Usher Drops Sneak Peek Of New Video Featuring Lori Harvey

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Usher in Cleveland for All-Star Weekend

Source: Bellamy Brewster / Courtesy

It looks as if Usher has prepared new music. Is it just a single? Is it from a new album? Who knows!

On Valentine’s Day, the singer gave us a quick listen to a new song titled, “GLU.” In addition to the music, he gave us a taste of the music video, which features Lori Harvey. In the caption on Instagram, Usher wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day. You’re Welcome. GLU.”

There’s no release date as of yet, but we’re excited!!!

 

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Lori Harvey Usher

Black Business Pages RAL
Close