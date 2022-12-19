Holiday Shipping Dates…Do You Still Have Time?

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Worried about your package arriving on time? Check out the holiday shipping dates below.

USPS

The USPS recommends shipping your packages by the following dates:

Ground service: Dec. 17

First-Class mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

More information, including shipping deadlines for destinations outside the contiguous U.S., is available on the USPS website.

FedEx

FedEx offers a variety of shipping options — the deadlines for some of which have already passed — but you can ship with the company’s premium options through the week before Christmas. Here’s the list of deadlines:

3Day Freight Service and Express Saver service: Dec. 20

Two-day shipping: Dec. 21

Overnight service: Dec. 22

Same-day service: Dec. 23

FedEx says customers can ship one day later than the listed deadlines for overnight and two-day methods if they pay a $16 “Saturday Delivery” surcharge. More information on all of their shipping options is available here.

UPS

These are the deadlines for delivery by Dec. 24 with UPS:

3-Day Select shipping: Dec. 20

2nd Day Air service: Dec. 21

Next-Day Air service: Dec. 22

For ground shipping, you’ll have to check the UPS website to calculate the deadline to ship packages because ship times vary depending on the route. UPS has more information about international shipping deadlines posted here.

Info via Money.com

