Holiday Shipping Dates…Do You Still Have Time?

Worried about your package arriving on time? Check out the holiday shipping dates below.
USPS
The USPS recommends shipping your packages by the following dates:
- Ground service: Dec. 17
- First-Class mail: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
More information, including shipping deadlines for destinations outside the contiguous U.S., is available on the USPS website.
FedEx
FedEx offers a variety of shipping options — the deadlines for some of which have already passed — but you can ship with the company’s premium options through the week before Christmas. Here’s the list of deadlines:
- 3Day Freight Service and Express Saver service: Dec. 20
- Two-day shipping: Dec. 21
- Overnight service: Dec. 22
- Same-day service: Dec. 23
FedEx says customers can ship one day later than the listed deadlines for overnight and two-day methods if they pay a $16 “Saturday Delivery” surcharge. More information on all of their shipping options is available here.
UPS
These are the deadlines for delivery by Dec. 24 with UPS:
- 3-Day Select shipping: Dec. 20
- 2nd Day Air service: Dec. 21
- Next-Day Air service: Dec. 22
For ground shipping, you’ll have to check the UPS website to calculate the deadline to ship packages because ship times vary depending on the route. UPS has more information about international shipping deadlines posted here.
Info via Money.com
