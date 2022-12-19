Volunteers, Donations Needed to Help Keep Residents Warm during White Flag Declaration

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With bitterly cold temperatures predicted for our area, the Wake Continuum of Care has declared “white flag” status through at least Thursday, Dec. 22.

That means shelters will open to anyone who is homeless or without a safe, reliable heat source, as temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

“It takes a village to operate these shelters and care for the guests who need a warm place to stay during this frigid weather,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “With the holidays approaching, finding volunteers to staff the shelters may be challenging, so we hope the community can lend a hand.”

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church has taken the lead on coordinating volunteer recruitment efforts and collecting donations. The church is offering the public multiple ways to help:

Volunteer Shelter Support: Shelter support volunteers help with projects such as food preparation, supply sorting/packaging, set up and breakdown. This work typically occurs outside of the shelters’ operational hours.



Shelter support volunteers help with projects such as food preparation, supply sorting/packaging, set up and breakdown. This work typically occurs outside of the shelters’ operational hours. On-site Shelter Staff: These volunteers work during the shelters’ operational hours and attend to shelter residents’ needs.



These volunteers work during the shelters’ operational hours and attend to shelter residents’ needs. Donations: Running a shelter requires a lot of resources. St. John’s MCC has created an Amazon Charity Needs List to help secure much-needed items.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the St. John’s MCC volunteer page to sign up and learn more.

White Flag Shelter Locations

The following locations will be open as white flag shelters every day from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.:



Men: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh, 3313 Wade Ave., Raleigh

Those who need shelter from the cold are welcome at these locations and can call the shelter communications center at 919-834-2611 with questions.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark