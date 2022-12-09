HomeLocal

The Raleigh Youth Council Is Hosting The Annual Toys From Teens This Saturday!

The Raleigh Youth Council is hosting the annual Toys From Teens!

This event will be at Roberts Park for families with children up to 12 years old. Participants will create festive crafts, meet Santa and receive a gift (while supplies last).

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages: 0 to 12 years old

Cost: Free (Registration will be available at the event)

 

 

