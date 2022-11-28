HomeHoliday

The Town Of Wake Forest Is Arranging Calls From Santa!

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Santa edited

Source: Promotion’s Artwork / Radio One Indy-Promotions

A phone call from Santa Claus is on every child’s wish list. The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is making those wishes come true by offering “Calls from Santa” to kids ages 3-9 on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, registration forms will be available online and at the Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road, and Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.

Completed forms must be submitted online or received at the Joyner Park Community Center or Town Hall by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Telephone registrations will not be accepted.

There is no cost to participate, but all calls must be local.

REGISTER HERE

PLEASE NOTE: Registration begins Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

Calls , Santa , Wake Forest

Black Business Pages RAL
Close