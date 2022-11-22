HomeLocal

Which Local Grocery Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day?

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Thanksgiving

Source: Pintrest / Pintrest

Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowes Food: Open until 4 p.m.

Wegmans: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include: Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Lidl, Target, Lidl, BJs, Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

grocery store , Thanksgiving

Black Business Pages RAL
Close