Turkey Drive Drop-Off Saturday In Wake Forest

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

The Wake Forest Police Department will accept frozen turkey donations Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, as part of its annual Turkey Drive. Police officers will be available at the Police Department Main Station, 225 S. Taylor St., throughout the morning to thank donors and unload the turkeys.

The three-hour drop-off event will allow the Police Department to effectively coordinate the storage of the donated turkeys.

Officers will also accept monetary donations and gift cards throughout the morning which will be used to purchase additional turkeys. Checks should be written to the Wake Forest Police Department.

The police department is also accepting online donations via PayPal at http://bit.ly/WFPDTurkeyDrive through midnight Saturday.

The Police Department will distribute the frozen turkeys to disadvantaged families while they last on Monday, Nov. 21, from 8-11 a.m., at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave. There is a limit of one free turkey per family.

For more information, email Officer K. Abshire at kabshire@wakeforestnc.gov.