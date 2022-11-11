HomeNews

Check Out This List Of Veteran's Day Deals

Many area restaurants are offering special deals for Veteran’s Day. Click on the location that interests you for info on specific deals.

Food Deals

Applebee’s 

Bar Louie

Bonefish Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Carolina Ale House

Chicken Salad Chick

Chili’s Grill & Bar

City Barbecue

Freddy’s 

IHOP

Logan’s Roadhouse

Menchie’s 

O’Charley’s

Outback Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Tijuana Flats 

 

Other Deals

Target 

Walgreens

Great Clips

 

 

