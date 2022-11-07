Here’s What You Need To Know About Voting On Election Day

The 2022 general election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. On this day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. This is different than early voting, where eligible individuals may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

The civilian voter registration deadline is Friday, October 14, 2022 (after this point, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available): Find out how to register. For an overview of the election, see Upcoming Election.

Unsure if you are registered? Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search.

Your Election Day Polling Place

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search.

The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

Your Sample Ballot

To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.” Voters can practice making selections with the accessible sample ballot: “Option 4” at the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal.