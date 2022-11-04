Recycling Event In Morrisville This Weekend

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Green Day recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., is a drive-thru service for recycling or proper handling of hazardous materials.

Stations

Paper Shredding – Shredding collection truck (limited to 2 bags or boxes per household or business). Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines PLEASE NOTE: Once the truck is at capacity, we will not be able to accept any other donations. We apologize for this inconvenience. Textiles – A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles from October 5th thru November 10th. Click here for a complete list of items accepted and not accepted by Green Zone Recycling.

F.O.G. Collection – Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG). Click here for details for accepted F.O.G.

E-recycling – Drop off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment will be available. Please click here to see a specific list of items accepted and not accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item.

Medication Take-Back – The Morrisville Police Department will have a medication Take-back to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.

Batteries – Accepting all household batteries (no large car/boat/vehicle or damaged and/or leaking batteries).

Food Drive – The Town’s Public Works department is hosting a ‘Fill the Truck’ event as part of Green Day. Please bring non-perishables to donate to the Dorcas Ministries and those most in need.

Hub Zone Technology Initiative – HTI converts old laptops into Google Chromebooks and donates them to organizations that help students, senior, veterans, the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities. HTI accepts old laptops, computers, printers, etc. Laptop requirements: able to turn on and off, have power cord and have hard drive for Google Chrome install.

This event is sponsored by the Town of Morrisville’s Morrisville Environment & Stormwater Committee, the Morrisville Parks Recreation and Cultural Resource Program, and the Sustainability Program.

Town staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help attendees where needed.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark