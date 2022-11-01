City of Rocky Mount Presents Culture of Health Fall Festival

The City of Rocky Mount will present the Culture of Health Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region, 405 W. Raleigh Blvd.
Dental screenings will be provided at no cost by Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC). Mental health information also will be available. Personnel from the city’s Fire Department, Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department will be on hand with handouts and giveaways.
The event also will feature multiple food trucks. A limited number of free vouchers for one meal up to $15 will be available.
Residents are encouraged to bring their entire family for a fun event promoting the importance of health.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark