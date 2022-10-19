Chatham County 2022 General Election: Guide to Early Voting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Where can individuals vote early in Chatham County?

One stop early voting begins October 20, 2022, and lasts through November 5 th .

When can Chatham County residents participate in early voting?

The Chatham County Board of Elections Office reminds residents of important early voting information for the 2022 general election.

Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (In lieu of the Board of Elections Office)

Paul Braxton Gym

All Chatham County early voting sites are open during the following days and hours:

What are the hours of Chatham County early voting sites?

Thursday, October 20, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 21, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 22, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23, noon – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 24, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 8:00a.m. – 7: 30p.m.

Thursday, October 27, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30, noon – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2, 8:00a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30p.m.

Friday, November 4, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

What if residents missed the deadline to register to vote in Chatham County?

For Chatham County residents who missed the October 14th deadline to register to vote, they can still register at all early voting sites on the day they vote. There will be no voter registration on Election Day, November 8th.

How do voters request an absentee ballot?

A request to vote by absentee ballot may be made by completing the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form. The form can be returned by mail at P.O. BOX 111 Pittsboro, NC 27312 . The Chatham County Board of Elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 5:00 p.m. on November 1st.

Do I need a photo ID to vote in Chatham County?

No. Chatham County voters do not need a photo ID to cast their ballot in the 2022 General election.

For more information about the 2022 general election and early voting, individuals can visit the Chatham County Board of Elections website at www.chathamcountync.gov/elections or call 919-545-8500.