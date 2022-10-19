HomeLocal

Get Ready For Holiday Express At Pullen Park In Raleigh!

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Holiday Express is returning to Pullen Park in 2022! This year’s event is December 1 – 11 and 13 – 18, from 5 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are required for this event and will go on sale online through RecLink Thursday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $15.00 (12 months old and under no ticket required)

Activities include:• Train Ride with Holiday Lights• Blizzard Boogie Dance Party• Arts + Crafts• Inflatables and Carnival Games• Santa Appearance• Letters to Santa• Carousel• Carolers• S’mores• And More

Get all the details here

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Holiday , Pullen Park , raleigh , Train

Close