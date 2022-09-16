Wake County Community Pet Days Aim to Keep Pets and Families Together

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Almost one third of the pets that come to the Wake County Animal Center are surrendered by their owners because they can’t afford to keep them. That’s why the Wake County Animal Center is partnering to host a series of Community Pet Days to offer low-cost veterinary care, like rabies shots, microchipping and wellness services, along with resources on how to find affordable pet food and supplies.

“We know most people don’t want to give up their pets,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “It is more cost effective, humane and efficient to keep animals in their homes, rather than have them being cycled through the shelter system. We hope Community Pet Days will provide owners the help they need to keep the family together.”

Community Pet Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following four Sundays:

The Animal Center is proud to be partnering with local veterinarian Dr. April Ward, the Friends of Wake County Animal Center, Dorcas Ministries and Wake County Health and Human Services. Dorcas Ministries and Wake County Health and Human Services will be providing resources to keep the humans in the family healthy as well.



Families are encouraged to take advantage of discounted services and resources for their dogs and cats, including:

Rabies shots for $5;

Microchipping for $10;

Wellness exams, including DHPP (a combination vaccine that provides protection against five dog diseases) / FVRCP (a combination vaccination for cats) vaccines for $10;

Spay/neuter voucher information;

Rabies education and prevention materials; and

Wake County Health and Human Services program information.

Payment is cash only and attendees are encouraged to bring exact change. Services are limited and available on first-come, first-served basis.

Not being able to afford these basic health needs can result in more strays, unwanted litters, sick animals and subsequently higher healthcare costs to treat them. Ultimately, it means a lot of heartbreak when lost pets can’t be found or pets have to be given up.

“One of our goals is to support our community to keep their pets. Bringing them to our center should be the last option,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Animal Services Director of the Wake County Animal Center. “We work hard to find new homes for the animals in our care. Owner surrendered animals have a difficult time adjusting to life in a shelter environment, especially if they aren’t rehomed quickly. Some don’t find a new home for months.”

Families and pets are happiest when they can stay together. Providing pet owners with help, resources and education is one of the steps to prevent the hundreds of animals that are surrendered to the shelter every year.

The Wake County Animal Center is the only open admission shelter in Wake County that never turns away animals including stray, abandoned and surrendered pets from Wake County communities. The shelter treats and re-homes thousands of homeless animals every year.

Want to learn more about the Wake County Animal Shelter? Check out our webpage.

