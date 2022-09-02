Vice President Harris Visits Durham, Discusses Inflation Reduction Act

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop through the Bull City yesterday (Sept. 1) at the Durham Center For Senior Life. After taking a tour of the facility, she spoke in front of a packed house to discuss the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which she says will greatly benefit our local seniors. The act brings sweeping climate, tax, and healthcare legislation. This includes capping the price of insulin to $35 for Medicare recipients and empowering health officials to negotiate lower prices for life-saving medication.

Following the conference, Vice President Harris spoke at a private fundraiser, hosted by the local Democratic party. This marks her second visit to Durham in six months, having visited back in March to promote union jobs and economic recovery.

Check out Vice President Harris’ speech above!