Former Raleigh Police Officer Arrested For Wrongful Drug Arrests

A former Raleigh P.D. officer is now in trouble himself, due to his connection to a string of wrongful arrests in 2019 and 2020.

WRAL-TV reports that former detective Omar Abdullah, 46, was arrested on July 29. He is charged with felony obstruction of justice. Authorities say that between December 2019 and May 2020, Abdullah used informant Dennis Leon Williams, Jr., 27, on controlled drug buys. As a result, 23 Black men were arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges. It was later discovered through lab tests that the “drugs” that Williams used were not illegal narcotics. He also did not get the transactions on video.

Williams was arrested and charged in September 2021. He is facing five counts of obstruction of justice.

Abdullah was fired from the Raleigh Police Department in November 2021, following a year of paid leave. He is now set to appear in court on Monday. There was also a lawsuit filed on behalf of the wrongfully arrested men, who have been greatly affected by Abdullah’s actions. While charges have since been dropped against them, some did stay in jail for months beforehand. Others also lost jobs and were disconnected from their children because of the arrests.

The lawsuit was settled in October 2021, with the city agreeing to pay 13 of the 23 men a total of $2 million. However, the outcome is not satisfactory for some.

“There should be more outrage than what I’m seeing,” says Robin Mills, the mother of one of the wrongfully convicted men. “A Black man doing that to fellow Black men? I have nothing for him. [I] could care less what happens to him.”