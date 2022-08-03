Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m.

At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors.

You’re welcome to also bring a picnic. Bring blankets and chairs.

Jazz in the Square Schedule September 1st: La Fiesta Jazz Latin Ensemble

September 15th: NiiTO

September 22nd: Public Opinion

September 29th: Second Line Stompers

October 6th: Dupresha Townsend

October 13th: Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble LOCATION Moore Square 200 S Blount St Places to visit and dine at nearby Parking

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark