Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m.

At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors.

You’re welcome to also bring a picnic. Bring blankets and chairs.

Jazz in the Square Schedule

  • September 1st: La Fiesta Jazz Latin Ensemble
  • September 15th: NiiTO
  • September 22nd: Public Opinion
  • September 29th: Second Line Stompers
  • October 6th: Dupresha Townsend
  • October 13th: Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble

LOCATION

Moore Square

200 S Blount St

Places to visit and dine at nearby

Parking 

