Chatham County Parks and Recreation to Present Movies in the Park Series

The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department announces its annual summer event series, Movies in the Park, will return in August 2022. The community is invited to bring their chairs, blankets, movie snacks, friends, and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Movies in the Park is a four-part series taking place every other Friday night (with rain dates on Saturdays) throughout August and September at The Park at Briar Chapel located at 1015 Andrews Store Road, Pittsboro.

The public is invited to save the dates for the following movies:

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m.

on Friday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. Cruella on Friday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.

on Friday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. Encanto on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.

on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Finding Nemo on Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“We look forward to hosting the Movies in the Park series every year, and this summer we have some fan favorite films lined up,” said Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director, Tracy Burnett. “It is a wonderful event for community members of all ages to enjoy the great outdoors and some great movies at the same time.”

For more information, individuals may visit the Chatham County Parks and Recreation website at www.chathamcountync.gov/parks-rec, or contact Mallory Peterson at the Parks and Recreation Department at 919-545-8553 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync. gov . Information and updates will also be shared on Chatham County Parks and Recreation’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

