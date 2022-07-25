LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Byron Cage checks in with Melissa Wade during her “Light Lunch” to talk about this Saturday’s Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena! He also gave Melissa some words of encouragement for last week’s Stellar Awards… and, well, we all know how THAT turned out!

Check out the interview, and don’t miss Byron at our Women’s Empowerment Expo! Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster.com!

Byron Cage Checks In With Melissa’s “Light Lunch” was originally published on thelightnc.com