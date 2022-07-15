Movies on the Lawn At Dix Park: Moana

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join us for our outdoor family movie night on Saturday, July 16 in Dix Park!

Come dressed as your favorite superhero or princess to watch Moana on the big screen. We’ve invited some of your favorite characters and you could even win a prize for best costume!

Event Schedule

7:00 pm – Event gates open and activities begin

8:30 pm – Moana movie begins

10:00pm – Event ends

Location: Flowers Field

RSVP: No tickets are required, however RSVPs help us plan for how many people to expect and you can receive important event information including inclement weather information.

RSVP

This event is free thanks to Dix Park Conservancy donors.

What to Bring

Seating: A blanket or low beach chairs to sit on, so that you don’t obstruct the view for others.

Food & Drinks: We encourage you to enjoy the food trucks, and you may bring your own food and beverages. Beer and wine are permitted, but please be responsible!

Outdoor Essentials: Don’t forget the sunscreen and bug spray.

Food Trucks

Golden K Dog

How Bout Burger

Party in a Pita

Jam Ice Cream

The Kupcake Fairy

Weather

If we need to cancel due to inclement weather, we will communicate through email to ticket holders and on Dix Park social media.

COVID-19 Safety Reminders

Please stay home if you are sick! Visit Raleigh Parks COVID-19 page for the latest information and guidance.

Accessibility

Dorothea Dix Park continues to strive to be accessible and welcoming for visitors, including those with disabilities. Currently, portions of Dorothea Dix Park, including some areas where programs and events occur, have uneven surfaces and are not fully accessible. Accessibility is a primary focus for early park improvements and all future planning and development.

Parking: Accessible parking spaces are available in all lots.

Restrooms: Indoor accessible restrooms are available in the newly renovated Chapel. Accessible port-a-johns are located at the Big Field and Flowers Field.

Programs and events: Raleigh Parks Inclusion Services works with community members to support participation. To request a program modification based on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), please complete and submit the Accommodation Request Form or contact Inclusion Services staff at 919-996-2147 or ParksInclusion@raleighnc.gov.

Questions? Contact Dix Park Staff at events@dixpark.org or 919-966-3255

