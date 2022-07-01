July 4th Celebrations In Apex!
Join us as we celebrate two days of Fourth of July events!
July 3, 2022 | Fireworks Frenzy
Hunter Street Park, 1250 Ambergate Station
5 -10 pm
New for 2022! Our first-ever fireworks display and event features music, food trucks, and bounce houses. Fireworks kick off around 9:30pm over Hunter Street Park.
Schedule of Events
- 5 pm: Gates open at Hunter Street Park soccer field
- 5:30 – 9:30 pm: Inflatables and food trucks, DJ (until 10:00 pm)
- 9:30 pm: Fireworks begin, and last for about 20 minutes
Know Before You Go:
- View the downtown parking map for walkable parking locations.
- Ambergate Station will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
- Hunter Street Park will close at 1 pm. This closure includes the skate park.
- Spectators can set up chairs along Ambergate Station (outside of the fireworks safety perimeter) and at Hunter Street Park soccer field.
- Neighborhoods in the immediate area and throughout Apex may see the display and/or hear the fireworks as they explode. Please plan accordingly if a member of your household is impacted by bright lights or loud noises.
- Make sure to observe all parking rules, so that everyone can have safe access to homes and buildings in the event area. Street parking must allow for passage of emergency vehicles. Parking is NOT allowed within: Travel lanes of the roadway, 15 feet of a private driveway, 15 feet of a crosswalk, 25 feet of an intersection of two roads, 30 feet of a stop sign or stop light.
- No pets, alcohol, smoking, tents, or personal or commercial fireworks/sparklers allowed.
- Town staff may be on site during the festival taking photos/video of festival events and attendees.
July 4, 2022 | Olde Fashioned Fourth of July
Downtown Apex
9 am – 1 pm
This long-standing traditional event features games for all ages, inflatables, the Parade of Wheels, and ends with a splash down from the Apex Fire Department!
Schedule of Events
- 9 am: Flag Raising / Mayor’s Speech
- 9:15 am: Activities begin (inflatables, giant slide, ice cream & other food vendors, face painting, karaoke contest, carnival games and more!)
- 11:45 am: Parade of Wheels line-up
Kids are invited to decorate bikes, wagons, tricycles, or other non-motorized vehicles in red, white, and blue. The Parade starts at the corner of Salem Street & Chatham Street. Helmets are required. Register to receive updates due to weather here!
- 12 pm: Parade of Wheels
- Fire Department Splash Down will immediately follow the Parade! Bring a towel to dry off after!
Know Before You Go:
- View the downtown parking map for walkable parking locations.
- Downtown streets will be closed from 7 am – 2 pm. Salem Street will be closed from Moore Street to Center Street, along with adjacent sections of Chatham Street and Saunders Street, during the festival.
- Olde Fashioned Fourth of July is a rain or shine event. In case of inclement weather, the event may be cancelled if conditions are too severe.
- No pets allowed.
- Town staff may be on site during the festival taking photos/video of festival events and attendees.
